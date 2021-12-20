Kajal Aggarwal Kicthlu pregnant? Her recent pictures give MAJOR hint

Actress got married to Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. Earlier, a couple of times, there have been reports about her pregnancy and it was said that she has been replaced in a few films because of it. Now, the actress’ recent pictures have sparked up pregnancy rumours once again. Kajal recently shared a couple of pictures on her Insta story and a baby bump can be seen in it. The actress is seen wearing a beige bodycon dress and a plaid shirt on top, and it looks like she doesn’t want to hide the baby bump. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh become most tweeted-about South Indian actor and actress in 2021

Last month, while talking about the pregnancy rumous, Kajal had told E-Times, “I would not like to talk about it right now. I will talk about it when the time is right.”

Further, talking about motherhood, the actress had stated, “I think motherhood is a wonderful feeling. I feel one goes through self-realization in that phase of life. Having said that, I must say I already feel like a mother in the company of my two nephews, Ishaan and Kabir.”

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu (both released on 19th March 2021). The actress has Acharya, Uma, and Hey Sinamika in her kitty. Acharya, which also stars , , and , is slated to release on 4th February 2022.

Meanwhile, the first look of Hey Sinamika will be out tomorrow. Kajal has shared about it on her Insta story. Check out the post below…

Reportedly, Kajal has opted out of ’s Indian 2 due to the pregnancy. It was said that Trisha or might replace her. However, there’s no official announcement about it. Not just Indian 2, reportedly, the actress won’t be a part of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s The Ghost as well.