Kajal Aggarwal OPENS UP about her struggle post childbirth and falling in love with Neil

and Gautam Kitchlu have become proud parents to their baby son who was born on Tuesday. Nisha Aggarwal, Kajal's younger sister, revealed the name of the newborn, Neil Kitchlu, in a sweet note on her Instagram story. On Thursday, Kajal has now opened up about her struggle in her first Instagram post after giving birth. The new mommy said that postpartum might not be glamorous but it sure can be beautiful.

Sharing the experience of welcoming her child into this world and falling in love with her newborn son Neil, Kajal wrote, "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time."

She then went on to talk about her struggle post childbirth. "Ofcourse it's not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you're doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety," she said. "But it's also moments like these - Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other's eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it's just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together," she added.

Kajal concluded her experience of embracing motherhood for the first time by saying, "In reality, postpartum isn’t glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!" followed by a heart-shaped emoji.

Kitchlu and Aggarwal families are overjoyed with the addition of a new family member, as the celebrations continue. The new parents got married on October 30, 2020 in a small private ceremony that was attended by only their immediate families.