Kajal Aggarwal who is right now enjoying the best phase of her life and that is motherhood took to her Instagram stories and paid a tribute to SS Rajamouli in the most adorable way possible. The actress created the most iconic scene from Rajamouli's Baahubali by sharing the feet of her little one Neil on her head like the way Kattapa does it when Mahendra Baahubali was born in the film. Sharing the picture of the recreation of this iconic scene, Kajal wrote, " @ssrajamoul sir, this is Neil’s and my dedication to you! How could we not." Rajamouli is right one of the most successful filmmakers and he is been respected. It was Rajamouli who opened doors for south actors and more with Baahubali and since then there is no looking back. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to share screen space with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2; makers willing to pay a huge salary [Report]

South stars have come and taken over Bollywood with films like Pushpa: The Rise, KGF chapters 1 and 2, And the latest release of Rajamouli RRR only proves why he is the best filmmaker in Indian cinema. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR in the Oscars 2023 race, Rashmika Mandanna to act opposite Chiyaan Vikram, Naga Chaitanya's film copied and more

Kajal Aggarwal's emotional post for son Neil

Kajal Aggarwal who has proved her mettle as an actress in both south and Hindi cinema is on a sabbatical and she often gives a visual treat to her fans by sharing adorable pictures along with her newborn Neil, which only shows how happy the actress with the new phase of her life.

Just a few days ago Kajal Aggarwal had shared the most emotional post for her little one and mentioned how precious he is to her." I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body." She also added that it is her son who taught her that how a piece of your heart can be outside your body- referring to him.