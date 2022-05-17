is currently enjoying every moment of being a first-time mother to her baby son Neil, who was born on April 19. Of late, the actress has been expressing her joy of embracing motherhood. She has now shared an adorable picture with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and baby son on Instagram stories. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the best birthday wish for Vijay Devarakonda; Kajal Aggarwal says sorry for copying Mother’s Day poem

In the picture, Gautam can be seen taking care of his papa duties by cradling his son into his arms and making him fall asleep by resting him on his chest and shoulder. Kajal expressed her thoughts on the picture and wrote, 'Both passed out post a feed'. However, the face of their newborn was hidden. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal apologises for copying Mother's Day poem after facing backlash; gives credit to original writer

On Mother's Day, Kajal shared a picture with her newborn and thanked her son Neil for giving her immense joy of being a mother for the first time. "Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that," read an excerpt from her post.

She had shared another post on being a new mom and an actress and keeping her iron deficiency in check. "Being a new mom has made me realize how necessary it is to have enough iron in my body to ensure tiredness and weakness don't keep me from enjoying the adventures of motherhood. Reach out to your doctor to know more about iron deficiency & how to deal with it.," read her post.

Kajal and Gautam welcomed their son on April 19. Kitchlu and Aggarwal families are overjoyed with the addition of a new family member, as the celebrations continue.