Popular South actress is currently enjoying herself in Goa. The gorgeous actress is on a vacation with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. Well, this holiday seems to be the first vacation for Neil, and mother Kajal is quite excited about the same. She took to her Instagram as she shared a cute picture of her adorable baby enjoying himself on the beaches of Goa. She captioned the post as, "Neil's first holiday #beachbaby #forthefirsttime". In the picture, Neil's feet were seen touching the sand on the beaches of Goa.

The 37-year-old actress had introduced her son to the entire globe with an adorable snap. She wrote, "I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body (sic)."

On the personal front, Kajal and Gautam were friends for seven years. The two dated for three years and later decided to take their relationship further. The head over heels in love couple walked down the aisle in 2020 and welcomed their first child in 2022.