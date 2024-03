Kajal Aggarwal recently made heads turn with her super stunning appearance at an event but something unexpected happened that the actress was clearly not prepared for. The video of the actress is going viral where he is seen sternly reacting to being touched inappropriately by a man at an event. In the video, Kajal Aggarwal is seen posing for a few fans and signing autographs, where one man comes and stands beside her and touches her on her shoulder, where she immediately reacts and sternly does hand reaction of being upset with his gesture of a man. The man soon realises his mistake and he gets aside, later Kajal uplifts her mood and continues /signing the autographs for the fans who were waiting to have one glimpse of the Singham actress. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South Indian actresses who look flawless in the no make-up look

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Watch the viral video of Kajal Aggarwal strongly reacting to being touched inappropriately by a man at an event.

Fan/random Guy Misbehaving with actress #KajalAggarwal in a event?? pic.twitter.com/I68WdTbxLl — Movies & Entertainment (@Movies_Ent_) March 6, 2024

Kajal is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian industry, the actress is getting back to work after her sabbatical, Kajal embraced motherhood and now is back to work, and seeing her making her comeback fans are enthralled and super excited.

Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu, and within two years of her marriage she welcomed her baby boy Neil in 2022, and after two years of maternity break she is back at work. Also Read - Bollywood actors who were shockingly REPLACED in film sequels leaving fans disheartened