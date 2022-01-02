Of late, there were rumours that Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child. Well, her husband has confirmed it on social media. He posted a picture of the actress and wrote, "Here’s looking at you 2022" with the emoji of a baby bump. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 in Mumbai. Since a month, there were rumours that she is expecting her first child. The actress was clicked with her family as they left Mumbai for a vacation abroad. Fans wondered if she was indeed expecting. In fact, many were just waiting for a formal announcement from Kajal Aggarwal and her design entrepreneur husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Also Read - Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and other Top South actresses New Year 2022 celebrations [VIEW PICS]

The couple are in Dubai for New Year's. He posted a picture of them from the Dubai harbour area. We could see Kajal Aggarwal looking stunning in a green sequined gown. They radiated happiness. Gautam Kitchlu wore a waistcoat over shirt and trousers. In fact, the whole family looked super happy as they headed for the break. Dubai is one of the few places without travel restrictions. Quite a few B-Town couples are now abroad.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were friends for a long time. It seems they grew closer in the pandemic. The time made them realize that they did like to be together. Kajal Aggarwal says that he very formally asked her father for her hand. The actress' parents were waiting for her to tie the knot for a long time. They were more than thrilled. On the professional front, she has a couple of big projects. Kajal Aggarwal is the main lead of Chiranjeevi's Acharya. BollywoodLife congratulates the couple!