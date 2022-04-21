and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first bundle of joy on Tuesday and fans are becoming restless to see the first glimpse of their newborn son. While Kajal has opened up about her struggle post childbirth and falling in love with her baby son, her sister Nisha has revealed some interesting details about Kajal's delivery. She talked about who Neil resembles and she also has a picture of him. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal OPENS UP about her struggle post childbirth and falling in love with Neil

During her AMA session on Instagram, when a fan asked her about Neil and who does he looks like, Nisha replied, "So difficult to tell, he looks like Kajal, then another time like Gautam! I really can't tell. All I can say is he is adorable!" In another post, Nisha said that she misses the little one the minute she's back home. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu announce the name of their newborn baby boy with an adorable post

Also Read - Acharya: Ram Charan recalls emotional moment between father Chiranjeevi and him from the sets and it will tear you up

Nisha further revealed that Kajal and Neil are doing good and their family is estatic. She then replied to a fan she has a picture of Neil with her but it is too soon to reveal the baby's face. In the meantime, she treated the fan with the picture of her son Ishaan. She mentioned that Kajal's delivery was normal while her delivery was C section.

When a user asked Nisha about her son Ishaan's reaction on seeing Neil for the first time, she replied, "He is so excited to see him, but have kept him away as he has a cough, don't want to take a chance with the baby!" She said that her son Ishaan is 4.5 years old.

After the birth of Kajal and Gautam's baby son, Nisha was the first family member to reveal the name of the newborn, Neil Kitchlu, in a sweet note on her Instagram story. "Yesterday morning was the most perfect! We welcomed our precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful," read Nisha's post. The excited aunt also described Neil as the one with twinkling eyes, "The most beautiful smile.. his twinkling eyes brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hands, the most perfect nails if you please..."

Kitchlu and Aggarwal families are overjoyed with the addition of a new family member, as the celebrations continue.