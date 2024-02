Kalki 2898 AD: The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is certainly one of the most awaited films of the year. Touted to be a science-fiction film with the base of Hindu mythology, Kalki 2898 AD is all set to release on 9 May 2024. Currently, the makers are busy in the post-production work and are focusing on all the nitty-gritties of the Nag Ashwin directorial. As per recent updates, the makers have added some special elements to the film which look quite promising and will help the film to achieve the blockbuster tag at the box office. Check out the details below. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas shooting romantic number with Disha Patani? Top 5 exciting updates on Nag Ashwin's pan-India biggie

Kalki 2898 AD: Here's how Prabhas starrer might be one of the biggest blockbuster of the year

The makers have advised all the departments to pull up their socks and finish the post-production work in the coming days. Right now, be it the VFX department or the editing team, dubbing team, everyone is on their toes to make sure that they deliver their best work to date. It is also speculated that Prabhas and Disha Patani are currently shooting a dance number in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The dance number is said to be visually appealing and the song is something that will hook every listener to its beats. Ayaz Pasha recently also shared on her Instagram how the dubbing work is in full swing.

It is being stated that the makers are focusing more on the VFX and the editing department. They certainly want Kalki 2898 AD to be a visually appealing film, at the same time, they don't want the film to be lengthy. Most of the time, films which are based on the sci-fi genre are quite lengthy in runtime, which acts as the biggest roadblock to the film's success. Nag Ashwin has especially directed the editing team that the film should be on point with crisp editing. It is being stated that Nag Ashwin is also reviewing the film and scrutinizing any particular scenes that need to be enhanced or reshot.

Well, going by the above updates, one thing is sure: the team of Kalki 2898 AD is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their project will win everyone's heart and register a humongous amount at the box office.