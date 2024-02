Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas is all set to enthral audiences in Nag Ashwin's upcoming new movie, which is said to be a mythological sci-fi saga. While the makers have revealed the first look of Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD has a lot of anticipation and excitement attached to it, especially after the success of Salaar. Ardent fans Prabhas can't wait to see what he has in store for them with Kalki 2898 AD. Now, in an interesting update, an anecdote about Prabhas' introduction scenes from Kalki 2898 AD has been revealed. Going by the update, it seems that the first scene of Prabhas in the film is going to blow everyone's minds. Also Read - Salaar on OTT: English version of Prabhas' film starts streaming on Netflix; here's why fans are unhappy

Kalki 2898 AD: Here's how Prabhas will be introduced in the Nag Ashwin film

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year. With a star cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and, of course, south sensation Prabhas, people are already predicting that the film is going to be nothing short of a phenomenon. The makers understand the expectations from the fans and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their film surpasses every expectation. In a recent interview with Madan Gowri, composer Santosh Narayanan, who is working on Kalki 2898 AD, stated that he is currently focusing on Prabhas' introduction scenes. Santosh mentioned that he is very well aware of the phenomenon that Prabhas is, and therefore, he is ensuring that Prabhas' introduction scene has a massive appeal.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema, with a budget of 600 crore. The film is all set to release on May 9, 2024. Actors Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani will also play key roles in the Nag Ashwin film. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt, the film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will next be seen in the films The Raja Saab, Kannappa, and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.