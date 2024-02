Kalki 2898 AD: The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is certainly one of the most talked-about films of the year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is said to be based on Hindu mythology and belongs to the science fiction genre. Currently, the team is busy with post-production work, ensuring that even the smallest details are taken care of. Additionally, as per some recent reports, a significant update about the film has emerged. It is speculated that the Prabhas film will have a sequel, and the announcement of it will be made in the end credits of the first installment. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD postponed? Prabhas, Nag Ashwin delayed due to THIS reason

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD to have a sequel?

Rumors are rife that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film Kalki 2898 AD has already been shot, keeping in mind that it will be divided into two parts. Many South filmmakers who make films on a large scale and massive budget are now following the pattern of sequels. When a filmmaker shoots an entire film, keeping in mind that it will be divided into two parts, it certainly is very profitable for the entire team. You invest your money one time, shoot at a stretch, but you have a chance to earn money once again when the second part is released in theaters. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas shooting romantic number with Disha Patani? Top 5 exciting updates on Nag Ashwin's pan-India biggie

However, the biggest risk involved in such projects is that it's very important for the audience to like the first film enough so that they yearn for a second part. So far, HanuMan, Salaar, and Pushpa sequels have been officially announced. While Salaar's second part has already been shot along with the first part itself, the shoot of Pushpa 2 is currently underway. As of now, the makers of HanuMan sequel, Jai HanuMan, are busy with the pre-production work of the film.

It will be interesting to see if Kalki 2898 AD will indeed have a sequel. One thing is for sure: if the makers do have a thought of having a sequel to the film, it means they certainly are confident enough about their project. Apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.