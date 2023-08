In an intriguing turn of events, Project K has once again found itself in the spotlight due to reports about director SS Rajamouli's special role in the film. Project K: Kalki 2898 AD, the highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy film, is now approaching its final stages of production. Leading the cast is pan-Indian star Prabhas, under the direction of the renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin. Notably, this film marks the Telugu cinema debut of celebrated Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. SS Rajamouli to Make a Cameo Appearance in Kalki 2898 AD? Also Read - Samantha’s Kushi to Prabhas’ Salaar: Telugu movies releasing in theatres this September 2023

Recent updates have revealed that the master craftsman SS Rajamouli is set to make a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture. It's worth noting that the director of the blockbuster RRR has previously made memorable cameo appearances in his own films and even occasional advertisements, showcasing his willingness to grace the silver screen. His charismatic onscreen presence was especially lauded when he appeared in a promotional video for his Oscar-award-winning film.

While Rajamouli doesn't have plans to transition into a full-time actor, reports suggest that the Project K team has successfully convinced him to play a special role in this Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer. With the addition of the Baahubali director to the star-studded cast, the sci-fi fantasy film has undoubtedly become even more enticing. Nevertheless, neither the makers of Kalki 2898 AD nor SS Rajamouli have officially commented on these reports yet.

About Kalki 2898 AD

As previously reported, veteran actor Kamal Haasan takes on the role of the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD. The legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Disha Patani are essaying pivotal roles in Project K, which boasts a stellar supporting cast including Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, and many others.

According to recent reports, pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan is also set to make a special appearance in the film. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the film's songs and original score, while Djordje Stojiljkovic serves as the director of photography. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is responsible for the editing. This sci-fi fantasy film is being bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt, under the prestigious banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.