One of the biggest films of Indian cinema is Kalki 2898 AD. It is going to release in January 2024. The movie stars Prabhas, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The film is being made on a huge budget. Nag Ashwin and everyone is keeping a large part of it in secret so that audience is eager and curious to see the final product. Leaked pics and videos of stars' looks, shooting locations and candid pics is nothing new. An apparent leaked pic of Prabhas also found its way on social media. Now, news is coming that the makers are demanding huge compensation from the VFX company from where it leaked. Also Read - Salaar advance booking: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s action drama bags 100K US dollar in pre-sales in the overseas

Did Prabhas' pic from Kalki 2989 AD get leaked?

BREAKING: Legal case filed against VFX company by #Kalki2898AD team for Prabhas' photo leakage. The #ProjectK makers are demanding huge compensation. pic.twitter.com/XGHHDZ3CeT — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 16, 2023

South film trade expert said that a legal case has been filed against the VFX form for leaked pic. This is how fans reacted on the same... Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD to Fighter, Deepika Padukone’s first looks WOW the audiences

What VFX company will get by leaking? Anything happened between them which led to leakage of pic? #Nagashwin Garu what happened? @swapna — Malakpet Diaries - Stay Safe & Wear Mask (@MalakpetD) September 16, 2023

This is simply publicity stunts .. cheap and old publicity tricks — NoName-JustIndian (@JustTrueIndian) September 16, 2023

Fan edits of Project K >>> these pics .. producers should pay to fans for promoting this film with brilliant fan made posters — Ved Sagar - ?ℎ? ??????? ??? (@walkman_guy) September 16, 2023

Full of Dune vibes — LIKHITH (@likithgowda_) September 16, 2023

Kalki 2898 AD a big film for Prabhas fans

Fans of Prabhas are waiting eagerly for both Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. Both are big budget films. Salaar is now postponed and makers will announce new date in some time. We have to see what happens between VFX makers and Kalki team. The first look was revealed at Comic Con in San Diego. Also Read - Disha Patani's alleged boyfriend Aleksandar Ilic takes love to the next level; gets her face tattooed on his arm [Watch]