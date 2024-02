Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest movies of 2024. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are leading stars of India's first big dystopian action movie with a hint of mythology. Of late, there were rumours that Kalki 2898 AD would not meet the date of May 9, 2024. The film was supposed to come in January 2024. But now, the makers are in no mood to encourage such gossip. They have put out a message that the film is coming on the given date. They also shared a clip that has generated a lot of curiosity in fans of Prabhas. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Here's when the makers of the Prabhas starrer announce the sequel?

No delay in release of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is supposedly one of the costliest Indian movies ever made. Some days back, Telugu 360 reported that the makers might go for a new date. They said the VFX of the movie was pending. It seems Nag Ashwin did not wish to put out a product that did not have a perfect finishing. This is why he had asked the team for some more time. Kalki 2898 AD has been filmed in Hyderabad. The movie is high on its sets and VFX. But the makers have put put a post on X to refute all this.

Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse was unveiled at Comic Con. It was the first movie from India to be shown there. Prabhas had attended the event with Nag Ashwin. Amitabh Bachchan joined them via audio visual. The movie is about a dystopian world where humans are under the control of the evil forces. The role of Prabhas is like that of a superhero.