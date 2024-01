Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, featuring the famous actor Prabhas alongside a star-studded ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. According to recent reports, not one but three megastars from the South Indian film industry are set to make cameo appearances in the film, which has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The presence of these south Indian superstars will undoubtedly add to the excitement surrounding Kalki 2898 AD. Check out the names of the actors below who might appear in the movie. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: After backlash, netizens are now all praise for Prabhas' movie Adipurush - Know why

Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salman, Nani to make cameo appearances in Prabhas starrer

According to the latest buzz, south actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salman and Nani will make cameo appearances in Prabhas starrer. After makers dropped the first glimpse of the Sci-Fi movie, everyone in Bollywood and South has been talking about the film. It is stated that Nani and Dulquer visited the set of Kalki 2898 AD during one of the shoot. Both the actors have worked with director Nag Ashwin in past. Hence when the director approached them for a cameo appearance they readily agreed to do so. Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor is Nag Ashwin's close friend from the industry. Hence the Arjun Reddy actor might too have a cameo appearance in the film. However there is no official confirmation either from the makers of Kalki 2898 AD or the actors about their presence in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release in theatres on May 9 2024. The film was which initially titled Project K is made on the budget of 600 crore making it one of the most expensive films of the south industry.