Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest movies of 2024. Nag Ashwin is the maker behind the film, which is going to be India's first big dystopian action adventure with a mythological theme. The film will hit theatres on May 9, 2024. The buzz is that Prabhas and team will dedicate almost two months for the promotions of Kalki 2898 AD. The film has been making noise right from the start. Whether it was Anand Mahindra's team designing the futuristic cars or the unveiling of the name at Comic Con in San Diego, the team made headlines. Now, the last few days of shoot are left for Kalki 2898 AD. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi share unseen BTS moments with Ananya Panday and others as Gehraiyaan marks 2 years

Prabhas shooting a romantic song with Disha Patani

A fan has shared that Prabhas is now busy shooting a romantic duet with Disha Patani. It seems some parts of the song are being shot once again. This is also making fans curious on what is the role of Deepika Padukone. The actress might be the negative lead of the film. Kalki 2898 AD is an action movie and both these actresses love that genre. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas to join THESE big stars on February 12 for one mega schedule

Is Dune team working on the VFX of Kalki 2898 AD?

The buzz is that the team that worked on the VFX of Dune is also working on Kalki 2898 AD. But Nag Ashwin has said that Kalki 2898 AD is a completely Indian film. He said that he is not trying to make a movie on the lines of Star Wars. He said that making such films in India comes with its own challenges. It seems a total of five VFX firms are working on Kalki 2898 AD. Also Read - From Rajinikanth charging Rs 250 crores to Prabhas, Yash commanding Rs 150 crores per film; South actors' fees touch the skies

Sci-fi with commercial elements in Kalki 2898 AD

Filmmaker Santhosh Narayanan has said that Kalki 2898 AD is a full masala film. He said while it is sci-fi film with lots of VFX, the central flavour of the film is very mass and commercial. The album is also supposed to be full of bangers.



Massive promotions being planned by team

Kalki 2898 AD makers are keen to expand the film as a franchise. But Nag Ashwin has now made it as a stand-alone film. The success will spawn off the spin-offs and sequels. Fans can expect huge pan-India promotions for the film to hype it further.

It looks like Kalki 2898 AD is going to be an event film in the true sense. Prabhas' Salaar has brought profits for Hombale Films and happiness for his fans after duds like Adipurush and Radhe Shyam.