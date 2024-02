Kalki 2898 AD is going to be one of the big films of 2024. Nag Ashwin has brought together stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani for a dystopian fantasy action thriller. The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled in Comic Con in 2023. That is where the title of the movie was unveiled. Now, Nag Ashwin is set to shoot for one mega schedule with all the stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Prabhas. The Salaar star had taken a break for around 15 days to rejuvenate himself. He too has a packed line-up. Also Read - From Rajinikanth charging Rs 250 crores to Prabhas, Yash commanding Rs 150 crores per film; South actors' fees touch the skies

These big stars to join shoot of Kalki 2898 AD

As per reports, big stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan will also join this schedule. It seems they have small cameos in the film. Kalki 2898 AD is a pan-Indian movie. It is also supposed to be India's most expensive film. The film is reported to have a budget of Rs 600 crores with the futuristic set in Ramoji City costing in crores. The team sought help from Anand Mahindra is making customized cars. Nag Ashwin is a very respected filmmaker in the South especially after his Mahanati. He made an impression right from his 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam.

Kalki 2898 AD in brisk post production phase

The movie is supposed to release on May 9, 2024. The post-production work is on schedule. The team has finished the main work, which was the graphics so it looks well on course to come on scheduled date. In Kalki 2898 AD, the world is under the control of an evil lord and his army. Prabhas has as the saviour of the people. The first look of Deepika Padukone too got a great response.