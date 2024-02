Popular South Indian actor Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the country with his pan-India films. The 44-year-old handsome is currently riding high on success with Prashanth Neel's directorial film Salaar. The film was premiered on Netflix and audiences loved his role in the film. For the latest South News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kalki 2989 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas movie to begin with Mahabharat, reveals director Nag Ashwin

Prabhas is currently busy with his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD which is yet another pan-India movie. As per rumours, Prabhas has rented a new house in London. If reports are to be believed then, Prabhas took time off from his hectic work schedule and leased a property for a monthly rent of approximately Rs. 60 lakh. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Nag Ashwin film on course to release in May 2024; makers end speculation

Prabhas is now residing in London till the time he returns to India after completing his shoot of films Kalki 2898 AD and The Raja Saab. Moreover, Prabhas has also planned to take a month’s break from acting after his knee surgery in Europe which took place in November. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Here's when the makers of the Prabhas starrer announce the sequel?

Trending Now

On the work front, Prabhas's next film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Aswin with Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and more actors will be released on May 9, 2024.

Watch this video about Deepika Padukone here:

The actor also has director Maruthi's next film The Raja Saab which is a horror-comedy movie in his kitty. There are speculations that actress Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Aggarwal will play lead roles in the movie. Prabhas also has Hanu Raghavapudi's film, Salaar 2 and Spirit in his pipeline.