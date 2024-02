Kalki 2989 AD is one of the most ambitious films of 2024. The dystopian movie stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in lead roles alongside Amitabh Bachchan and others. The film has garnered a lot of buzz on social media. Recently, the makers of Kalki 2989 AD debunked the rumours about the movie being delayed due to post-production work. And now, Kalki 2989 AD director Nag Ashwin has shared an important update about the movie. He has shared the timeline of the movie and it begins with Mahabharat.

Nag Ashwin shares an interesting update about Kalki 2989 AD

Nag Ashwin attended the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon recently wherein he was asked about his much-anticipated movie, Kalki 2989 AD. The director reveals that the movie starts with Mahabharat. And the film will end in 2989 AD. The timeline of Kalki 2989 AD hence, spans 6000 years. The director adds, "We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner." 6000 years before 2989 AD is when the last known Krishna Avatar is known to have lived. The time frame is 3102 BC. This shows what meticulous research Nag Ashwin and his team have conducted for the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer new movie.

Kalki 2989 AD movie updates

While Nag Ashwin is serving as the director and Prabhas and Deepika play the lead roles, Amitabh Bachchan, as per Wiki will essay the role of Ashwatthama. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will play the lead antagonist. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Pashupathy and Rana Daggubati to name a few.

Recently, rumours went wild that the makers are planning to postpone the movie's release. Yes, you read that right. It was believed that the VFX work was taking a lot of time. Hence, they were planning to move the date. But that doesn't seem to be the case. The makers themselves shut the rumours and re-affirmed the release on 9th May 2024. Kalki 2989 AD is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore. And it is said that the makers are also planning for a second part.