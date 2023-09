The new movie Kalki 2989 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. The Nag Ashwin directorial is one of the most extensive Sci-fi films to be made in India. Oftentimes, pictures and videos from the sets of the movie get leaked online. And the same thing happened with Prabhas. And amidst this, the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer have shared a very strong legal statement. Also Read - Prabhas fans believe Chandrayaan 3's successful landing will change Salaar star's fate at the box office, here's how

Makers of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2989 AD issue a legal statement

Vvyjyayanthi Movies took to their X (Formerly Twitter) handle and put out a statement saying that the film is protected by the laws of copyright. The notice says that sharing any part, whether scenes or footage or even images of the film is illegal and punishable. The Kalki 2989 AD team will be taking legal action as needed with the assistance of the Cyber Police.

The copyright rights and also intellectual property rights of the upcoming new movie Kalki 2989 AD remain with Vyjayanthi Movies. Sharing of content of the film on social media is a criminal offence and is punishable under the Copyright Act of 1957. Criminal proceedings will be initiated if any person/s is/are found guilty of the same, read the statement. If reports are anything to go by the production company has already filed a case against a VFX company for leaking the footage of Kalki 2989 AD.

Check out the legal statement of Kalki 2989 AD makers here:

Legal Copyright Notice : #VyjayanthiMovies wishes to inform the public that #Kalki2898AD and all its components are protected by copyright laws. Sharing any part of the film, be it scenes, footage or images, is illegal and punishable. Legal action will be taken as needed, with… pic.twitter.com/wc3rRfRuDJ — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 21, 2023

A look of Prabhas was leaked on social media recently. And this is the reaction of the team to the same. It is sad that the efforts and hard work of so many people are being tested like this. BollywoodLife urges social media users to refrain from such malpractices.

All you need to know about Kalki 2989 AD...

Kalki 2989 AD became the first ever Indian movie to be launched at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and director Nag Ashwin were joined by Kamal Haasan at the do. Kamal Haasan is said to be the antagonist in the movie. The film also stars Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is scheduled to release on the 12th of January 2024. However, some reports state that the new movie of Prabhas and Deepika has been postponed owing to the leak. But, there's no official confirmation on the same yet.