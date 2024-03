Kalki 2989 AD is one of the most ambitious movies and highly anticipated one starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others. The Nag Ashwin movie is in the making and is just a couple of weeks away from its theatrical release. Recently, Disha Patani and Prabhas flew to Italy for a song shoot of Kalki 2989 AD. Pictures from the same went viral. A new picture surfaced online from the shoot location and it is bound to increase your excitement levels.

Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD star Prabhas stays in a rented house in London that costs an insane amount?

Kalki 2989 AD: Prabhas and Disha Patani's picture from Italy goes viral

Nag Ashwin movie starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is one of the most awaited movies of 2024. Just a couple of hours ago, Disha Patani's picture from the flight, clicking a picture of Prabhas went viral. And now, a picture of Prabhas and Disha from the beach in Italy has gone viral. In the picture we see, Disha wrapped in blankets while Prabhas is seen wearing a winter coat. Disha has her prettiest smile on her face and Prabhas too is grinning from ear to ear. Disha has a hint of a red outfit while Prabhas too is seen in the ruddy outfit. Check out the picture here:

Netizens cannot keep calm about Disha and Prabhas

Netizens have been going crazy over Disha Patani and Prabhas' pic. They have been sharing it on social media and sharing their excitement to watch them both on the big screens. This is the first time, Disha has been paired with Prabhas. It would be interesting to see how their chemistry pans out. Watch the reactions here:

Kalki 2989 AD to begin with Mahabharat

Nag Ashwin has dropped a bomb about the plot of the dystopian movie. The director revealed that the movie will begin with Mahabharat and will end in 2989 AD. The timeline spans over 6000 years. He talked about creating worlds and imagining how the film could be Indianized.

There were rumours about Kalki 2989 AD being delayed due to VFX. However, the makers shut down any such rumour. Apart from Prabhas, Disha and Deepika, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The latter plays an antagonist in the movie.