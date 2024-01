Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Nag Ashwin movie Kalki 2989 AD. It is touted to be India's first dystopian movie made on a humungous budget. The makers have now revealed the release date of Kalki 2989 AD. And it is arriving sooner than you expected. Yes, you read that right. Kalki 2989 AD has got its release date.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Deepika Padukone birthday: Rs 1050 crores riding on the beauty in 2024; check her net worth, assets and more

Here's when Kalki 2989 AD is releasing in cinemas

Just a couple of minutes ago, Prabhas took to his social media handle and dropped a new poster and announced the release date of Kalki 2989 AD. The Nag Ashwin Movie is releasing on 9th May 2024. Yes, you read that right. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer upcoming new movie has a lot of expectations from the masses. It was launched last year at the San Deigo Comic-Com festival with much fanfare. And now, the release date is approaching fast. Kalki 2989 AD release date is 9th May! Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas following Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps after blindly trusting Om Raut with Adipurush?

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024." Also Read - Kalki 2989 AD leak: Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer issue a strong legal statement

Trending Now

Have a look at Prabhas' Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Watch this video of Deepika Padukone at airport here:

Kalki 2989 AD poster seen outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

A picture of the robots from the futuristic setting of Kalki 2989 AD are seen stationed outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat. They are holding the poster announcing the release date of Kalki 2989 AD. That's not it, the posters are everywhere across the country. Fans are talking about the same. That surely is an interesting promotion strategy, don't you think? Check out the reactions to the release date announcement here:

King Khan ke mannat pe Hazri lagane aaye !#Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/Y9sEaqTV5v — Rohit @iamsrk fan (@RohitBa94893359) January 12, 2024

#prabhas promoting his film #Kalki2898AD in front of his dad's house ? that's you know that mannnat is >>>>>>> prabhas srk be like jhuk ke rehna padega mere samne ???? — IAM A FAN OF SHAHRUKH -PRABHAS (@itsme_mohdatif) January 12, 2024

Symbolically showing clash winner to PRK ??? #Kalki2898AD https://t.co/EZVziitXeK — Devaratha Salaar (@Karthikrebelism) January 12, 2024

Apart from Deepika and Prabhas, Kalki 2899 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee to name a few. The latter is playing the role of lead antagonist as per reports. It is said that the budget of Kalki 2989 AD is about Rs 600 crore. C. Aswani Dutt has produced the movie under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is scoring music for the film.