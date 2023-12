Prabhas is gearing up for his next with Prashanth Neel which is Salaar. He has Kalki 2989 AD in the pipeline next. The first look teaser of Kalki 2989 AD was launched at the San Diego Comic-Con festival this year. Prabhas also has Spirit with Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga next. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the entertaining movies starring the Pan-India star.

For the latest scoops on entertainment news updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

When Dulquer Salmaan praised Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Nag Ashwin film

Last year during the Sita Ramam event, Prabhas turned up as the chief guest. Dulquer took a moment to talk about Kalki 2989 AD, previously known as Project K, the working title of the movie. Dulquer said that he got a glimpse of the Nag Ashwin movie which has Prabhas in the lead alongside Deepika Padukone. He said, "I guarantee you, it is gonna change Indian Cinema." The masses who had gathered started cheering loudly at that confession.

Salmaan also praised Nag Ashwin saying that he doesn't feel anyone is thinking the way the filmmaker is thinking. He adds that only Prabhas can give wings to filmmakers like Nag Ashwin to dream big. He promised that even fans wouldn't be able to keep their excitement for the movie. "It's going to be spectacular," he had gushed.

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role. No more details about Kalki 2989 AD have been revealed yet. The movie is expected to come out in 2024.

Details of Kalki 2989 AD movie

If reports are anything to go by, Prabhas starrer is going to be made on a budget of Rs 600 crores. It is one of the most expensive movies to be made. The cast also includes Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani to name a few. C Aswani Dutt is producing the movie under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. Sri Venkateswara Creations will be distributing the dystopian movie.