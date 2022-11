Kamal Haasan is a legendary name. He is known across the globe for his acting prowess. The Vikram star enjoys a fandom that is hard to achieve. So every detail about him makes it to the headlines. Of course, reports suggesting his hospitalisation will get fans worried. Reports suggest that Vishwaroopam star Kamal Haasan has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai following ill health. As reported by India Today, he developed a fever and was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Chennai on November 23. But it is also said that he was admitted for a regular check-up and will be discharged today. Also Read - Top South Cinema News: Naga Chaitanya looks fierce in NC22, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo takes over trends post Shehzada teaser release and more

Kamal Haasan fans get worried

As soon as the reports made it to the internet, concerned fans started pouring in Get Well Soon messages for . All of them are wishing for his speedy recovery. As per the reports, he has been asked to take rest for a few days before he dives deep into work. Also Read - Kamal Haasan heaps praises on Rishab Shetty after watching Kantara; gets inspired by the storytelling

Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Nick Jonas, Fawad Khan and more celebrities who didn't let diabetes stop them living life to the fullest

It was just yesterday that Kamal Haasan hit headlines as he met his mentor and director K Viswanath. The actor was in Hyderabad and shared a picture with the ace director from their wedding. He can be seen taking K Viswanath's blessing.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil. He is the one who takes charge over the Weekend Ka Vaars. He is also busy with his film . It is being directed by Shankar.