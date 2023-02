Bigg Boss 6 Tamil has been won by actor Azeem. Now, his win has been one of the most contentious ones in the history of the regional version of Bigg Boss. Azeem has had dirty fights inside the house with almost everyone. His language has been objectionable. Superstar host Kamal Haasan told him on the show that his behaviour was far from what was acceptable. He told him to control his temper, and said his young son was watching the show at home. Kamal Haasan warned him on various occasions. But it looks like Azeem's conduct even after the end of the show has been upsetting for fans of Kamal Haasan. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal do Bhangra, Aamir Khan uses walking stick and more visuals from K Madhavan's son's wedding; fans worry about Dangal star

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 did a number of interviews after his exit. In one of them there was a meme of how the show could have influenced his son in a wrong manner. It was the same thing that Kamal Haasan told him about. Azeem said that there was no need for his son to watch the show as he spent a lot of time with his baby boy. Fans of Kamal Haasan got upset saying that this was indirectly disrespectful to the superstar host. Take a look at the tweets on social media... Also Read - Jailer vs Indian 2: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to have a mega clash at the box office [Full Report]

Kamal Haasan gave Indian cinema Vikram one of its biggest blockbusters of 2022. He has Indian 2 lined up. Kamal Haasan is hailed as one of the legends of the industry. Azeem has said that he will give Rs 25 lakh from his prize money to kids who lost parents in the pandemic. Also Read - K Vishwanath passes away at 92: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli condole the demise of the legend of Telugu cinema