Kamal Haasan is a legendary actor in Indian cinema. He has delivered some amazing top-notch movies in the Hindi belt and down in the south. Undoubtedly he is one of the highest rated actors and a megastar the entertainment sector is blessed to have. Recently, the veteran was honored with the ‘outstanding achievement in Indian Cinema’ title at the IIFA 2023. The actor-producer is now reported to play an important role in Prabhas starrer's big film. Reports also suggest that he has been offered a whopping amount to play the role. Read on to know more details about the project. Also Read - Amidst The Kerala Story controversy, Naseeruddin Shah says, 'Muslim hating is fashionable these days'; shares we are living in 'worrying times'

The 68-year-old actor stayed away from acting and made a comeback to the big screen in 2022’s film Vikram. He played a phenomenal role in Lokesh Kanagraj’s directorial co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Recent reports surrounding suggest that he has been roped in for an important role in ’ upcoming film titled Project K. Reportedly, he has been signed to play the chief antagonist in Nag Ashwin's directorial. The pan-India film co-stars , and . Also Read - The Kerala Story: After Kamal Haasan, Anurag Kashyap calls it a 'propaganda film'; says, 'You can't escape politics'

Producer Ashwini Dutt found that it is Kamal Haasan who can play tough negative characters. The makers of Project K offered a fee of Rs 150 crore to pay Ulaganayagan for the role in Prabhas’ film. If reports are to be believed the deal has been finalized and the actor has allotted 20 days for filming Project K. He is said to wrap up his schedule in one go considering Big Boss Tamil 7 and other films in the pipeline. Also Read - Kamal Haasan speaks on 'The Kerala Story' controversy | Watch video

Trending Now

Project K is a science fiction highly visioned extravaganza movie directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie is said to be made at a budget of 500 crores and is anticipated to be the biggest film in the industry. It marks Deepika Padukone’s entry in Tollywood and her first collaboration with Prabhas. Project K is slated to release in theaters on 12th January 2024.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently shooting which was halted for two years after a massive accident. He is in the final leg of shooting the film directed by Shankar. Later he is expected to feature in a quickie tentatively titled KH 233 directed by H. Vinoth. In the pipeline, he also has his 234th film to be directed by .