Kamal Haasan opens up on Vikram box office success; REVEALS he will repay all his loans

Kamal Haasan is riding high on the success of his latest release Vikram. The audience is hailing Kamal Haasan's performance in the film. The film has churned out over Rs 300 crore at the box office and it has become a massive hit. Reportedly the film has earned around Rs 210 crore at the box office domestically and internationally it has minted Rs 105 crore. The film is still going strong in the second week of its release and the lead actor of the film Kamal Haasan cannot be more grateful for this kind of appreciation. Kamal who was waiting to deliver a box office hit, on Monday addressed the media in Chennai and spoke about the box office numbers of the film.

Kamal recalled how he had predicted earning Rs 300 crore in a snap and all he hinted towards was his film Vikram. The film has bought all the success that the veteran actor was longing for.

Kamal revealed what will he do with the money that the film has earned

"If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see how it’s coming (Vikram box office collection). I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that, if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being".

The film also features , and in significant roles. Vikram is right now one of the biggest releases and fans are going bonkers.