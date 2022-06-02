Ahead of Vikram's theatrical release on June 3, will be seen sharing some unheard anecdotes from his successful acting career on grand finale episode of The Show. While Kamal is known for his calm and composed nature, the superstar will be seen rebuking Kapil Sharma for constantly reminding him of his old age in a hilarious way. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 13: Kartik Aaryan starrer continues victory march; will Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major play hurdle on its race to Rs 150 crore?

In one of the promos of the show, Kapil is seen asking Kamal about his superhit movies such as , , Appu Raja among others. However, the comedian constantly keeps mentioning how he admires him for his contribution to the Indian cinema since he has grown up watching him. Kamal then rebukes Kapil for making him old with his words and asks him in a funny way, 'What is he trying to prove?' The veteran's questions leave Kapil, Archana Puran Singh and the audience into splits. Also Read - Vikram box office day 1 collection: Kamal Haasan starrer needs to break these records of Beast and 2.0 to become TOP Tamil movie of all time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Later, Kapil jokes about Kamal's transformation into a woman in his 1997 film Chachi 420. The comedian asked him while everyone on the sets knew Kamal was dressed as a woman, was there anyone from the shoot location in a village fell in love with him. To which, Kamal replied, "The assistant director came to tell me my dialogues. And then when I looked down, he started shaking. Because my saari's pallu fell.” Also Read - Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj screen count: Akshay Kumar starrer gets more theatres than both Kamal Haasan and Adivi Sesh starrers

On the show, Kamal also talked about the technology that was used behind the making of Appu Raja in which the actor played a double role of a person of normal height and a dwarf. "Whatever you see on screen in Appu Raja, it was all done inside the camera. The whole set was built for Appu and we would shoot his shots separately. The whole process was very interesting and very costly because for the first twenty days we were only experimenting," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The 67-year-old star, who started as a child artiste when he was all of six, has been acting for more than five decades. He has worked in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi, where he has been a part of a number of acclaimed films such as , Ek Duuje Ke Liye and .