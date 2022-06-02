Kamal Haasan rebukes Kapil Sharma; Vikram star reveals assistant directors ogled at him after his pallu slipped during Chachi 420

Vikram star Kamal Haasan will be seen rebuking Kapil Sharma for constantly reminding him of his old age on The Kapil Sharma Show. The superstar also talked about how assistant directors ogled at him while shooting for Chachi 420.