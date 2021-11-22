Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from his US trip; fans wish him speedy recovery

South star has informed his fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from his recent trip to Chicago in the United States. He had gone to launch his new Khadi line of clothes. He revealed that he has developed a mild cough and has quarantined himself at a hospital in Chennai. Also Read - BTS and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discuss their plans for touring and their thoughts on Covid-19

The actor-turned-politician said in a tweet, "I had a slight cough after my return from the US. When I got tested, my COVID-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that COVID-19 hasn't gone away and must take utmost precaution."

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Kamaal had faced a drubbing in the assembly elections as well as in the recent rural body elections. Several senior leaders of the party has quit the MNM of late. On Saturday, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had congratulated farmers, who, he said, had got their victory through a non-violent struggle.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan also went on to point out how his fledgling political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, had firmly opposed the laws and said that those moments when his party leaders went to Delhi to join the protesting farmers were truly historic and they must be proud of their association with the movement.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen in his upcoming action thriller Vikram, which is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj. His first look from the film was recently released online on his birthday and garnered a whopping 10 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

The video on YouTube features an exciting action sequence from the film in which Kamal Haasan is seen using a metal shield to defend himself against intense gunfire inside a prison. Vikram has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. Edited by Philomin Raj, the film, which also features actor , has art direction by N. Sathees Kumar.