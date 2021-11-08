Kamal Haasan, who recently rang in his 67th birthday, is all set to become the next Indian moviestar to launch his NFT collection, following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection raked in as much as Rs. 7.18 crore, and Kamal haasan's NFT collection is also expected to rake in something in a similar range. For the uninitiated, NFT is an acronym for 'non-fungible token' and is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent digital versions of photos, videos, audio and the person purchasing any such digital file online will be the sole proprietor of said digital asset. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and 7 more celebrities who have battled serious health issues

However, has decided to go a step ahead of both and , by launching his very own digital avatar. Kamal Haasan's digital avatar will be available for all to access in the metaverse. Again for the uninitiated, the metaverse is the hypothesized next iteration of the internet, supporting decentralized, persistent online 3-D virtual environments. This virtual space will be accessible through virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphones, PCs and game consoles. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun and others wish fans with the warmest messages and most gorgeous pics – view posts

Expressing his excitement for the new venture, Kamal Haasan said in a press statement, “I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of digital and physical world, which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse..my life’s journey of over six decades have blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life will be my offering for this metaverse.” Also Read - Diwali 2021: From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebs host Bollywood’s biggest Diwali parties

We wonder who'll be the next Indian celebrity to hop onto the NFT and metaverse bandwagons, with popularity they're gaining of late, with some digital experts earmarking them as the way forward.