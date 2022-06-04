, and starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh starrer Major released today in theatres. Both have got mostly positive reviews. Now, according to reports, the OTT rights of Vikram have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar while the digital streaming rights of Major are with Netflix. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram full HD movie leaked online, Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR called 'heart-warmingly gay' by western audience and more

Talking about their release dates, the team of Major has stated that the film will arrive on OTT 60 days post its theatrical release. So we can expect the film to release around the first week of August. There is no update yet on the OTT release date of Major. Also Read - Vikram: Will the Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil starrer be followed first by Vikram 2 or Kaithi 2? Here's what we know

Giving the film 4 stars, our reviewer Russel D'Silva wrote, “Hands down, Vikram is one of the greatest action movies to emerge from Indian cinema, on par with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi and that's really saying something, with the ace filmmaker meticulously displaying how you make great action movies with fast-paced direction, a racy script, rich characterisation, plot points that smack you and stay with you, all coming together to balance out and intensify the mind-blowing action when it does occur.” Also Read - Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil starrer to connect to Kaithi in its sequel; Lokesh Kanagaraj planning crime cinematic universe [Exclusive]

He went on to add, “It's also remarkable how Kanagaraj has seamlessly tied this in the same universe as Kaithi. And calling the action mind-blowing would be an understatement as it’s the kind of adrenaline-pumping, no-holds-barred stuff that would make Rambo, Ethan Hunt and James Bond proud altogether – the interval block, the long climax, a fight scene involving a maid, and the jail-break scene alone is worth your movie ticket twice over.”

Apart from the performances of the lead actors, ’s cameo is also being loved by fans.