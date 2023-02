Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has worked in both Bollywood and south film industries. Four-time National Award-winning who is busy filming her third Tamil film titled Chandramukhi has also featured alongside Prabhas. The actress hosted a Q&A session on Twitter today to interact with her fans. During the interactive round, a fan questions her about a reunion with the Baahubali star. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta express disappointment over MC Stan’s win; says he was sleeping two and half months in the show [Watch video]

Kangana shared the screen with Prabhas in the 2009 film Ek Niranjan. Today as she hosted an 'Ask Kangana' question-answer round on social media she recalled working with Prabhas. A fan tweeted if the audience can expect the darling and Kangana combo again and also asked her to share lovely memories. To this, the actress replied is a wonderful host and recalled his home has the best food ever.

During the same session, another fan asked to share her experience working in Tamil movies. He also asked to differentiate between Hindi cinema and Tamil Cinema and who is her favourite director down south. In reply to the tweet, Kangana said currently she is working on her third Tamil film and she loves the industry for the sheer acceptance they have for her. She mentioned they always tell her that she is professional, calm, and minds her own business also never talks to anyone for timepass. It's amusing that exactly for these qualities Bollywoodias call her arrogant and rude, said the actress.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is working on her directorial movie Emergency which is expected to release this year. She will play the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the historical drama. She will also play the titular role in 2 which is a sequel to the iconic hit movie Chandramukhi. The 2005 film was headlined by and . Kangana will star opposite in the directorial.