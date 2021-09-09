Kangana Ranaut forgets 'unpleasant' past with Prabhas; Thalaivii wants to reunite with the Salaar star

The 'Queen' of the entertainment industry, is going all out for the promotions of her upcoming biographical political drama, Thalaivii, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow. During a recent media interaction, the actress revealed that once again she would like to share the screen space with . Kangana said that she has already about it and is waiting for Prabhas to give her an opportunity to work with him again. Also Read - BREAKING! Kangana Ranaut to win her 5th National Award for Thalaivii, predict two of the closest people in her life

Kangana had made her Tollywood debut with Prabhas' Ek Niranjan in 2009, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Though in one of the interviews, Kangana had revealed that she and Prabhas had a lot arguments during this film. "I feel happy to see Prabhas doing so well. When we started our career, we used to fight a lot, and I remember we had this massive fight and had even stopped talking to each other. Later, I saw , and I was like 'Wow!' I am so proud of his achievement, and I am sure he feels the same," said Kangana Ranaut. Well, we hope that Prabhas listens to Kangana Ranaut and work with her again.

Talking about Thalaivii, it is directed by AL Vijay and also features Arvind Swami, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment. On the other hand, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film also features , , Bhagyashree and others in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the screens in 2022 during the Makar Sankranthi weekend and will lock horns with 's Bheemla Nayak and 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the ticket windows.