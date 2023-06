Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for her directorial movie Emergency refused to star in Dhanush’s film. The Tamil superstar offered the actress to star in his next movie tentatively titled D50. Her rejection to not act in the Tamil superstar’s film sparked rumours on social media. Netizens started making their theories expecting what could be the possible reason for the Dhakad actresses turning down the offer. Well, the latest reports around the development have put an end to speculations. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut rants about celebs' airport looks, 'when you carry fur in summer...'

last appeared in Sir and after that, he is all set for his next film which is to be produced by Sun Pictures. The yet-to-be-titled film is said to be a sequel to the actor's debut movie . The 2006 action thriller was a massive hit also starring . It was directed by Dhanush’s brother but reports have it that the actor will himself helm the second installment. This will be the 50th film of his career hence it is tentatively titled D50. Also Read - Kangana reacts to Priyanka Chopra's remarks on pay disparity in Bollywood; says, 'Most A-list women work for free along with offering favours'

According to reports Dhanush offered to act in the film but she refused the offer. It is now reported that she withdrew from the film because of the negative role. The actress is unwilling to play a negative role in the movie. She also has 2 at the same time. Reports also suggest that the Manikarnika star is busy with her next project Emergency. The upcoming Hindi movie is directed by Kanagna Ranuat who portrays the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut lashes out at girls for wearing short dresses at religious places, ‘There should be strict rules for such fools’

Dhanush’s next film D50 is said to have a huge ensemble cast including SJ Surya and . The Tamil superstar is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Captain Miller. It is a period-action drama about Vallipuram Vasanthan who was a Sri Lankan Tamil member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Captain Miller is said to be the biggest budget film of Dhanush's career.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is working on her ambitious project Emergency. She has returned to the director’s chair for the film about the 1975 Emergency that happened when Indira Gandhi was prime minister. The movie is expected to release this year. She also has Tejas and Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.