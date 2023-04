Kannada actor Sampath J Ram is no more. The actor was a part of the show, Agnisakshi which is now seen in Hindi version on Colors. Of late, he was seen in the critically acclaimed Kannada movie Sri Balaji Photo Studio. He was 35. He was found dead at his residence in Nelamangala on April 22. Reports have come in that he might have died by suicide. This is all that we know as of now. His demise was confirmed by some of his friends from the industry. Rajesh Dhruva was also a part of Agnisakshi.

HERE'S RAJESH DHRUVA'S NOTE FOR SAMPATH J RAM

Rajesh Dhruva shared some of their pictures on Facebook. He wrote in Kannada that they did not have the strength to bear us news. He said they had planned to do much together. He said that battles were remaining to be fought. He wrote, "There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please.(sic)"

Sampath J Ram’s Agnisakshi co-star, Vijay Suriya, told ETimes that he was looking forward to better opportunities as an actor. Sampath J Ram wanted to grow in his career, and was very ambitious too. He said this news has come as a shock for the entire Kannada entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Salian (@ravi_salian_)

The family has not made any statement on the matter. He is survived by his family. They tied the knot last year. The final rites will happen in his home town of NR Pura. In September 2022, TV actor Mandya Ravi also died by suicide. We extend our condolences to the deceased.