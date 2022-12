Kannada superstar Yash gained pan-India success with the blockbuster KGF franchise. Both KGF Chapter One and KGF Chapter Two went on to break several records at the box office and his larger-than-life role of Rocky Bhai was loved by all. Recently, Rishab Shetty's Kantara also proved its mettle. As Bollywood continues to face boycott calls, Yash has urged the people of Karnataka not to put any other film industry down after tasting success. Also Read - Kantara to KGF Chapter 2: Kannada films ruled 2022; here's how

In his recent interaction with Film Companion did not shy away from accepting the fact that his KGF franchise has got the Kannada film industry on the map. He wants every director and actor from his industry to become pan-India stars and want people not to disrespect anyone. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone promote Pathaan at FIFA 2022; Abhishek Bachchan tagged 'Besharam' and more

“I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced that problem when everyone treated us like that. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start ill-treating anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this North and south,” Yash said. Also Read - KGF star Yash, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi and more south stars who melted hearts with humble gestures towards their fans

He added that it's not good to corner anyone and one can't degrade Bollywood by saying, 'They are nothing.' He said that it's just a phase and they have taught them so many things. He further said that instead of fighting among ourselves we, as a country, should make good films, develop infrastructure, and build theatres and compete with the rest of the world and say, 'India has arrived.'

After the KGF franchise, Yash is currently not working on any upcoming project. He said that going forward, he wants to work only on larger-than-life projects since slice-of-life films have never interested him.