When we root for global cinema, then all the mediums should be given an equal opportunity. Today, south movies are ruling over Bollywood in the cinema halls, and the classic examples are RRR, Pushpa, KGF, Kantara, and more. And lately, at a press conference at the IFFI (International Film Festival of India), Kantara actor Rishab Shetty expressed his disappointment over OTT platforms not being towards the Kannada film industry. In his interaction, Rishab mentioned," OTT platforms are not open to the Kannada film industry. That is a very bad sign. They say there are no subscribers here; they are looking into the matter and thinking. Two production houses were actively working during Corona: Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios and my Rishab Shetty films, and apart from that, some production houses were also making films, and we are actively doing film festivals, but they are not taking the films." Also Read - Kantara 2 First Look and Teaser: Rishab Shetty in a fiercer avatar promises goosebumps

Rishabh even asked IFFI for support in the same

Kantara actor and director Rishabh Shetty insisted IFFI intervene over the Kannada film industry not getting support from the OTT platforms. "So I wanted to make a request to IFFI and its sponsors to give recognition to our films. Films that have less exposure in theatres should also get some recognition, and they should be taken to OTT platforms." Also Read - Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film's prequel first look to be out on THIS date

Rishab Shetty is all set for Kantara 2

The actor will soon be making quite the sequel to his super hit film Kantara, and the first poster for Kantara 2 has already ignited the screens, and fans are amazed and enthralled to witness part two. Also Read - Kantara Prequel: Rishab Shetty loses 11 kgs, undergoes major physical training for his role

Rishab Shetty even took dig at other stars who left Kannada industry after achieving success.

I don't want to leave the KANNADA Film Industry after delivering one HIT like others. - #RishabShetty at the #IFFA54 press conference#GulteExclusive #Kantara pic.twitter.com/6zOo4XV4MJ — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 28, 2023

In his latest statement he even mentioned that how he will not leave the Kannada industry after achieving success. Rishab has become extremely popular after Kantara. He was the first to give Rashmika Mandanna a break in the industry, and right now, their cold war often makes headlines.