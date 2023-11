Kantara broke box office records last year. It emerged as one of the most successful films of 2022 starring Rishab Shetty who btw, also directed the movie. And soon after the success of Kantara, he announced a sequel which will be a prequel to Kantara. Popularly known as Kantara 2, the Kantara Chapter 1 first look and teaser has been shared by Hombale Films online. Check out Kantara Chapter 1 first look and teaser below: Also Read - Tiger 3, War 2, Kantara 2, Pushpa 2 and more: Why filmmakers are betting big on sequels

Kantara 2 first look and teaser will leave you enthralled

Rishab Shetty is returning in the sequel of Kantara which will be the prequel to the 2022 humongous hit movie. A small Kantara Chapter 1 First Look teaser has been shared on Hombale Films' official YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) handles. The pictures include Rishab Shetty's back to us. He has long hair which has a half-top bun and rest has been let loose on his shoulder. This time, he also has a long bushy beard. Talking about the Kantara 2 teaser, it features Rishab aka Shiva running in the forest. He hears a divine spirit calling that talks about the past, present and future. Next, we see Rishab's fierce avatar. He is drenched in blood and has fire in his eyes. The look will send a shiver down your spine. Also Read - Kantara Prequel: Rishab Shetty loses 11 kgs, undergoes major physical training for his role

Watch the Kantara 2 First Look Teaser here:



Check out the first-look poster of Kantara Chapter 1 here:

Watch this video of Rishab Shetty here:

Kantara 2 is written and directed by Rishabb Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films has produced the movie. Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in 2024. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Also Read - Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty and team amp up the budget seven times more than the original

Kantara 2 deets, Kantara box office

Today, the Muhurtha shot will be filmed for Kantara 2. And the actual shooting for Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to begin in December as per the media reports. The Muhurtha shot is being held in Udupi. The second part is mounted on a much larger scale than Kantara. Kantara 2 will be shot in three phases. The makers are aiming to release the movie around August 2023.