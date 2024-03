Kantara 2 or Kantara: Chapter One is one of the big pan-India movies to come in December 2024. The first film, which came in 2022 was a huge success. The whole of India loved the movie which combined ancient folklore with a commentary on society. People all over identified with the concept of a local deity and the notion is prevalent in most parts of India. Now, the makers are busy with Kantara: Chapter One. The movie is like a prequel to the story of Kantara. It will explore the legend of Panjurli Devta of the coastal belt of Karnataka. Rishab Shetty began work on the script just after the success of Kantara all over India. Also Read - Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty starrer to roll soon, makers finalize the script; Here's all you need to know

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Rumours of JR NTR doing a cameo in Kantara 2?

As per a report in Track Tollywood, some media handles in Karnataka are reporting that Jr NTR might do a cameo in the film. There are whispers in the industry corridors. It is produced by Hombale Films, and we know that Jr NTR has signed up for a big film with Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films. We can see Rishabh, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel together in one photo frame. If the Devara star does feature in the film, it will hugely increase the prospects of Kantara 2 all over India. Jr NTR has a decent fandom even in the Hindi-speaking belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Kantara 2 is going to be made on a far bigger budget. The makers are going to tell a story, which is rooted in mythology. There will be some great action too. Jr NTR's upcoming slate of movies would make any actor envious. He will be seen as the villain in WAR 2. Jr NTR also has Devara coming in the month of October 2024.