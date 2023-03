Kantara starring Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films was a huge box office success. The film was loved by all for its storytelling that revolved around the folklore of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. Ever since its great success at the box office, fans have been desperately waiting to know about its sequel. Every time Rishab Shetty gets papped, he is asked about Kantara 2. Well, wait no more as the first official update about Kantara 2 is here. On the special occasion of Ugadi 2023, Kantara makers have dropped an update. Also Read - Kantara to be screened at the UN; Rishab Shetty opens up on how his movie ‘inspires people to face environmental challenges’

Here's Kantara 2 update

On Twitter, Hombale Films has revealed that the writing for Kantara 2 has begun. The tweet states that the makers cannot wait to showcase their relationship with nature. Going by this, one can expect Kantara 2 to be as connected to the roots of Indian culture as possible.

ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ…

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/JPmtE5vtx2 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) March 22, 2023

Soon fans started sharing their excitement for Kantara 2. Many tweeted that another masterpiece is on the way. Some also asked makers to take enough time to ensure that the film brings in another devotional moment.

Take your time & bring us the devotional moment on high note. — Akhil Venkatesh (@AkhilVenkatesh9) March 22, 2023

Another Masterpiece loading ? — Vijayananda Hegde (@VijayanandaHeg7) March 22, 2023

I am waiting for part 2 ?? — haridas (@haleho) March 22, 2023

All about Kantara 2

Kantara had Rishab Shetty in the leading role along with Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G. The film was written and directed by Rishab Shetty himelf. Just like fans, even we can't wait for Kantara 2 to unload.