Rishab Shetty's Kantara became a blockbuster overnight for its unique storyline and visual representation. After the humongous success of Yash starrer KGF, Kantara lifted up the Kannada film industry in Indian cinema. The film was a huge success pan-India receiving love and adulation from the audience. Celebrating 100 days of the film the makers announced a sequel. The news of Kantara 2 left fans excited and ever since they have been eagerly waiting. Here is the latest big update surrounding the film, read on.

According to the latest reports, Kantara 2 is finally on its way and fans can't wait will end soon. The latest update regarding the making of the sequel is that the script has been finalized. A source close to the development reported that the actor and director have finalized Kantara 2 script. However, there is no official announcement from the makers but the source mentioned it will be confirmed shortly. The script work was started in March and the team has now given final touches. Reportedly, producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty are elated about Kantara 2.

As per the source, the team will soon start rolling but they are yet to finalize a location. In spite of the rains, Rishab is hunting for a location and if things go well the film will soon go on floors. There have been theories about the story of Chapter 2. People wonder if they continue the story however previous reports also suggest that the makers have planned to explore the origin and would part 2 as a prequel. Kantara explores the folklore festival of Karnataka called Bhoota Kola and Daiva Nartakas.

Kantara is helmed by Rishab Shetty who also played the leading role. It is produced by Vijay Kirgandur under the banners of his production company Hombale Films, which has also produced the KGF series.