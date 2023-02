Kantara 2: Rishabh Shetty and Urvashi Rautela's picture together created a lot of noise on the internet and it also started speculation of the actress might be starred opposite the Kantara star in the sequel of the film. Amid the rumours of Urvashi doing Kantara 2 along with Rishabh Shetty, the actor and the filmmaker clarified the air that nothing sort of that is happening and it was just a selfie. And, for now, he is only in the writing process and nothing has been finalised for the film yet. Also Read - Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty clears the air on Urvashi Rautela's role the film; here's what he said [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Rishabh Shetty talking about the rumours of Urvashi Rautela doing Kantara 2 along with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rishabh Shetty was elated to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Awards where he spoke to Instant Bollywood about Urvashi doing Kantara 2. Well, this clarification of Rishabh will leave Urvashi Rautela's fans disappointed but never say never, Rishabh Shetty might think of her acting as her popularity is very wide and it will help his film to reach larger audiences even more. Kantara was a superhit and many lauded Rishabh's attempt to make a unique film based on the religious beliefs of south people. The film was largely appreciated across and now fans are eagerly waiting for Kantara 2. Rishabh is also planning to make it bigger and better.

Not only fans, but even industry people were in awe of Rishabh Shetty for making Kantara. Right from , , and Rashmika Mandanna praised the film and admitted that they were in love with the end part of the movie and even admitted it wasn't an easy scene to do. too hailed the film and called it the best-made film in the Indian cinema and every Indian must watch this movie. Kantara 2 is the most awaited film of the year.