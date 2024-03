Kantara starring released in the year 2022 and it was one of the highest grossing movies of that year. The Kannada film left everyone astonished as it dwelled into the folklore and Indian culture. The story revolved around a man who sought justice by embracing the traditions left behind by his ancestors. Rishab Shetty's movie received wide acclaim and applause from all corners. Now, the actor who is also the director of the movie, is gearing up for its prequel Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. Amazon Prime Video has teamed by Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films for this one. Today, the announcement of the partnership was made at an event where Amazon Prime Video announced its partnership. Rishab Shetty also gave a major update about its shooting schedule. Also Read - Pushpa 2 to Kantara: Chapter 1; a look at the Top 5 most awaited pan India films

BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp.

Kantara 2 major update

Kantara 2 major update

At the event, Rishab Shetty revealed that the sets of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 are ready and the shooting will go on floors from next month. The actor was quoted saying, "It was my dream to introduce my folklore to the screens. Greatful for the love received by the audience. Next month we will start shooting for it. The sets are already placed in our village." Post its theatrical release, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will be available on Amazon Prime Video for all to watch. A thrilling performance also took place on the title track of Kantara.

A first look teaser of Kantara 2 was shared by Hombale Films in November 2023. Watch it below:

Going by the teaser, one can say that Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will be a cinematic experience that will leave fans spellbound.

Other new releases on Amazon Prime Video

Apart from Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, it got revealed that major films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda, Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar, Game Changer starring Ram Charan and more will release on Amazon Prime Video. A major announcement was about Ashwatthama: The Saga continues that will have Shahid Kapoor in the leading role.