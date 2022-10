Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara has been doing very well at the box office. The movie was released in Kannada on 30th September 2022 and received a great response from critics and audiences. Later, the makers decided to dub and release it in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film was released on 15th Oct, and the Telugu and Tamil version hit the big screens on 16th Oct. Well, In Telugu and Hindi, Kantara has been performing well and many celebs have watched the movie and praised it. Also Read - Kantara movie review: A beautiful folklore drama that is a visual delight; Rishab Shetty nails the performance

Kantara has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news for the past few days. A couple of days ago, posted about Kantara on Instagram and praised the film, and now, has praised the movie. The actress on her Instagram wrote, “Watched #kantara .. totally totally loved it , congratulations to each and every actor , producers ,technicians …team kantara u all were amazing , and thank you all for the experience .. Rishab shetty you were amazing … Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it.” Also Read - Kantara movie review and box office collection: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati heap praise, Rishab Shetty's film beats KGF 2: Here's all you need to know

A post shared by AnushkaShetty (@anushkashettyofficial)

Well, not just Prabhas and Anushka, many other celebs like , , and others have praised the movie. Check out their post below… Also Read - Trending South News Today: Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for Pushpa 2, Kantara set to be next KGF 2 and more

Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara has approximately collected Rs. 7.93 crore in three days which is much better than many Bollywood films that were released this year. The Hindi dubbed versions of South films have been doing very well at the box office. Till now, South films like RRR, KGF 2, Karthikeya 2, and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 have made a mark at the box office with their Hindi dubbed versions.

Well, till now, Kantara has collected around Rs. 111 crore (all languages) at the box office in India which is damn good. The movie is expected to do well in the coming days.