Rishab Shetty's Kantara was one of the most successful films of 2022. This South Indian film created a storm on the social media and fans were in awe with his acting chops. The film won millions of hearts across the globe. Well, now the makers of Kantara shared the title of the prequel of the film and also made an important announcement about the first look poster.

The makers of Kantara knew that fans are quite inteersted for the prequel of the film. Recently, they revealed the title of the film and the date, time of the release of the first look poster. The film is titled Kantara Chapter 1.

Taking to X, the makers wrote, “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen! IT'S NOT JUST LIGHT, IT'S A DARSHANA #KantaraChapter1 First Look on Nov 27th at 12:25 PM. @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @AJANEESHB @KantaraFilm (sic)"

A look at the announcement poster

ಪ್ರತಿ ಕ್ಷಣವೂ ದೈವಿಕ ಸ್ಪರ್ಶವನ್ನು ಅನುಭವಿಸುವ ಜತೆ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ನಿಗೂಢ ಸತ್ಯವನ್ನು ಅನ್ವೇಷಿಸಿ. ಹಿಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ನೋಡದ ವಿಸ್ಮಯವನ್ನು ಕಣ್ತುಂಬಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಕಾತುರರಾಗಿ. ಇದು ಬರಿ ಬೆಳಕಲ್ಲ, ದರ್ಶನ ? Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into… pic.twitter.com/jiuwyqQRaP — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 25, 2023

The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and English languages. Kantara Chapter 1 will go on floors with propoer muhurat pooja and will start on Novemner 27, 2023. As per reports, a massive set is being constructed for the film shoot. Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the other cast and crew will be present. After the pooja, the makers will start with their shooting in December. The cast of the film will soon be announced.