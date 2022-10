After RRR entered several nominations for Oscars, here's another South Indian film that netizens believe is fit to win big at the prestigious award ceremony. We are talking about the recently released film Kantara. Rishabh Shetty's project is winning accolades from all corners and box office numbers are proof of it. The Kannada film is being hailed for showcasing Indian culture as it revolves around Bhootha Kola. On Twitter, fans are now trending Kantara For Oscars with full power.

Fans are unable to stop gushing over the powerful performance of Rishabh Shetty and his co-stars. Many are calling it a masterpiece. A tweet reads, "#Kantara have really triggered the Subconscious Hindu roots inside everyone!

Fence sitter Hindus are suddenly feeling proud of their roots, because Ancestral worship exists throughout the length & breadth of India."

Check out the top tweets below:

. #Kantara certainly has great potential for a worldwide release and applaud. Films like these certainly deserve awards for artistic and technical merit. @shetty_rishab performance deserves a special mention@VKiragandur@hombalefilms#KantaraForOscars pic.twitter.com/YOI67JLKqr — A Sharadhaa (@sharadasrinidhi) October 19, 2022

What was the Out come of this

Divine Movie? It Gives Hope to

Millions Who were struggling to

Find 'Solace' in this Material Life#KantaraTheLegend gives a Glimmer of Hope That There will come a Divine Help to Surpass all

Our Sorrows! #Kantaraforoscars#Kantara#RishabhShetty pic.twitter.com/F5v3Uz21TM — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) October 19, 2022

#KantaraMovie masterpiece movie. must watch movie for everyone. climax gives you goosebumps. Kantara movie and rishab shetty deserves oscar for defining the divinity, awesome acting and direction.@shetty_rishab @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @Karthik1423 #KantaraforOscars pic.twitter.com/mH6rObpMEF — rakshith shetty (@rakshi4you) October 19, 2022

#Kantara have really triggered the Subconscious Hindu roots inside everyone!

Fence sitter Hindus are suddenly feeling proud of their roots, because

Ancestral worship exists throughout the length & breadth of India Take a bow @shetty_rishab#KantaraForOscars #KantaraTheLegend pic.twitter.com/FsWPY2cCJe — Dr. Vishal Garg (@DrVishalGargDri) October 19, 2022

Why #KantaraForOscars? Because #KantaraMovie is not a fiction. It's a movie of the masses and their culture. pic.twitter.com/lv5taUMN5P — Only4Hindus (@Shiv_1630) October 19, 2022

Indeed, Rishabh Shetty has got a winner in Kantara. Even the Hindi version of the film is doing amazingly well. The film has reportedly already crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.