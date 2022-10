Kannada film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty was released on 30th September 2022. The film, which is also written and directed by Shetty, received positive reviews and has been doing very well at the box office. In 9 days, the Kannada version of the film collected Rs. 44.25 crore, and now, the movie is all set to release in other languages also including Hindi. The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara will hit the big screens on 14th October 2022, and the makers have released the Hindi trailer of the film. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: RRR, KGF 2 and more; will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer make it to the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies list?

Kantara is produced by Hombale films who had produced Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which is one of the biggest hits of the year. The production house took to Twitter to share the trailer. The Hindi trailer of Kantara has impressed the netizens and they feel that the movie is all set to rule at the box office in the North.

Check out the tweets of the netizens below…

Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda and Kishore in the lead roles. Kishore is a famous name down South, but he has left a mark on OTT with his performance as Nayak in Netflix’s series She. So, Hindi moviegoers have a known face to see in Kantara.

Apart from Hindi, Kantara will also be released in Telugu and Malayalam. The Telugu version of the film will release on 15th October 2022, and the release date of the Malayalam version is not yet announced.