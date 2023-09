Rishab Shetty’s Kantara became one of the biggest hits of 2022. The actor, who also directed and wrote the film, received major recognition from across India for the film. While the film was initially slated for a release in Kannada language, it benefitted from the positive word of mouth and was released on OTT in multiple languages including English and Hindi. Following the huge success of Kantara, the makers announced a second instalment in the franchise which will serve as the prequel to the film. Lead star Rishab Shetty is already gearing up to take on the role of a Kambala champion yet again and is undergoing major physical training to fit his role. Also Read - Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty and team amp up the budget seven times more than the original

Rishab Shetty loses 11 kgs for Kantara prequel

The makers of Kantara prequel are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. With expectations riding high, Rishab Shetty has reportedly undergone major weight loss to suit his role of a Kambala champion.

According to a report in Times Now, Rishab is required to look leaner in Kantara prequel. Thus, the actor underwent major physical training and dietary restrictions and is said to have lost around 11 kgs for his role.

About Kantara Prequel

While Kantara was set on a modest budget of around Rs 16 crore, the makers of the film are now keen on delivering a grand cinematic experience to the audiences. A report in Deccan Chronicle revealed that the prequel to the film is set on a mammoth budget of around Rs 150 crore. Kantara gave its makers huge profits as it went on to collect over Rs 320 crore worldwide, and thus the makers are positive that Kantara prequel will be an even bigger hit.

About the script of the film, several reports revealed that Rishab Shetty has once again penned the story and has written an engaging and gripping saga. The film will be set in the 4th century and will be loaded with real-life incidents and characters.