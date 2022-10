South superstar recently seems to have been totally impressed with Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Yes, you read that right! The actor is the latest celebrity who has showered his love and praises on the film. He took to his Twitter and wrote that the film gave him goosebumps. Thalaivar watched Kantara at his home and was amazed by Rishab Shetty's performance. He even called the film a masterpiece of Indian cinema and was mindblown by Rishab's talent. The film reportedly grossed Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Have a look at Rajinikanth's tweet -

Have a look at Rajinikanth's tweet -

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 26, 2022

Kantara is an action thriller film which is directed and acted by Rishah Shetty. The film also features Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. The film has been gaining a lot of love,