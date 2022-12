Kannada director and actor Rishab Shetty has impressed everyone with his latest critically acclaimed film Kantara, which crossed the language barriers and turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. While Rishab has been speaking about what has worked for his film, he recently reacted to saying that he is jealous of him. Also Read - South entertainment news today: Pawan Kalyan practises martial arts; Kantara star Rishab Shetty reveal why he got into direction and more

Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak 22, Rishab and Nawazuddin shared their individual experiences of working in the film industry. During their conversation, Nawaz admitted to being jealous of Rishab's work and said that if somebody is doing good work then there is a sense of jealousy and healthy competition. He also added that it keeps you on your toes and pushes you to work harder. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna finally BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada film industry for not watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara; says, 'So far...'

Replying to Nawaz, Rishab said that he has watched many films that the Sacred Games actor has done and called him a senior of middle-class people who has struggled and worked his way to reach where he stands right now. He also called Nawaz a very big inspiration. During the chat, Nawaz also expressed his wish to work in Kannada films and also getting an opportunity of working with Rishab. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Kantara star Rishab Shetty for THIS film? Here's everything you need to know

"I have watched so many of Nawaz bhai’s movies and watched his journey filled with hard work and effort. He is like us, we are middle-class people with no background but we want to come into the industry and make it big. He is a very big inspiration. He has come from theatre and done so many small roles (before making it big). Even we have done such small roles in Kannada cinema before we got our big break. He is our senior, we have the same journey," Rishab said.